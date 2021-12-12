Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Dream Unlimited stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRUNF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

