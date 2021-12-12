-$0.11 EPS Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDNA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

