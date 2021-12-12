Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

MCO opened at $397.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.64. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

