Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $330,000 in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Boston Omaha by 105,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Boston Omaha by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BOMN stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a current ratio of 11.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $819.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 160.26%.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.