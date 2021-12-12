Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CDW by 150.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 11.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,286,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CDW by 23.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,181,000 after acquiring an additional 203,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $194.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.02. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

