Strs Ohio Sells 2,902 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE ELS opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.26.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.