SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of SNYNF stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $88.75 and a 1 year high of $112.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.62.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

