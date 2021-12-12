Mogo’s (MOGO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 241.21% from the company’s previous close.

MOGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. Mogo has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $268.76 million, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.97.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mogo by 1,579.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

