5,299 Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Continental Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.12. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

