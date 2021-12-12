Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,613 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 226.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 682,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $20,413,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $14,597,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.94.

NYSE THC opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.55.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $859,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,752 shares of company stock worth $10,505,726 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

