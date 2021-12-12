Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,019,000 after acquiring an additional 77,438 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 558.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

USB opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

