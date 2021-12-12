Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,459 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Workiva by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $2,550,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,732,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,041,000 shares of company stock worth $157,151,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $134.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.35. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.84 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

