MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $325,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 17,493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 389.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after buying an additional 2,132,507 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $2,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

