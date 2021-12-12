Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.84. The firm has a market cap of $267.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

