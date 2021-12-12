Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,520 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

