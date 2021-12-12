Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,825 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 188.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 728,757 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth about $5,695,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 71.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 368,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2,638.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 360,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,482,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 350,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.05 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 1,160.23%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

