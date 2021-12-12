Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$29,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,311,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,842,634.16.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00.

TKO opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$729.77 million and a PE ratio of 23.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.49.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.20.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

