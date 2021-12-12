Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Sells 3,878 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $20,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Mathew Rekow sold 2,319 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $14,748.84.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The company’s revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,492 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 774,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

