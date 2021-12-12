Insider Selling: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Sells 13,427 Shares of Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 13,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $24,571.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Barton P. Bandy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Barton P. Bandy sold 294,494 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $851,087.66.

Shares of RSLS opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $39.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -1.09.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSLS shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSLS. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,083,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 2,631,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 105,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 46,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.