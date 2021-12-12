Christopher Gibson Sells 1,086 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $21,730.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

