New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 887 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 510,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $29,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after buying an additional 1,171,656 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

OKE opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

