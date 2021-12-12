New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.67 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $33,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $201.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,353 shares of company stock worth $32,850,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

