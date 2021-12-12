Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,511,000 after buying an additional 434,490 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after buying an additional 14,060,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,045,000 after buying an additional 302,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $107.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $101.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.41 and a 52-week high of $108.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.