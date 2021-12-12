Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 213.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 98,647 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Leidos were worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.45 and a 1-year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

