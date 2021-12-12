Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ade LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ade LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 68,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

AAPL stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $179.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

