Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.01

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as low as $13.73. Air China shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 620 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Air China Limited will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

