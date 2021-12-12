Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.70

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $16.46. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 631,130 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $409.82 million, a P/E ratio of -257.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 23,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $592,151.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $792,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 983,572 shares of company stock valued at $17,662,702 over the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth $1,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $909,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

