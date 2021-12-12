Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 197,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after purchasing an additional 335,870 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $226.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.38.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

