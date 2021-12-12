Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.49.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

