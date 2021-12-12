Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

NYSE BAX opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

