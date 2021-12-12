Rockland Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 910,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.