Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRR. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,031,000 after purchasing an additional 362,344 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 803,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of analysts have commented on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

