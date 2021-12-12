Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Vector Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VGR stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

