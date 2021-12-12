Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 172,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 73,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after buying an additional 188,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

