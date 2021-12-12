Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in FMC by 96.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 40.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 19.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in FMC by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

NYSE:FMC opened at $108.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

