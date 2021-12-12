iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 261.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 179,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.46 and a twelve month high of $112.65.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

