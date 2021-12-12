Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Newell Brands by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

