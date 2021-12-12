Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 445 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,891,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,805,000 after buying an additional 159,534 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100,719 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,638.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 46,983 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09.

