Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $54.58.

