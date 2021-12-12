Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 71.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,881 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $35,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 2,330 shares of company stock worth $57,601 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORI stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.87. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.