Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Decreased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after acquiring an additional 638,383 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $138.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $167.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 630,826 shares of company stock valued at $85,864,321. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

