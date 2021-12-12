Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIRS opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.