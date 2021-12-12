Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIRS opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

