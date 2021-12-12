$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $100.60 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.