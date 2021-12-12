$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.94. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 880%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $146.13 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $154.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 115.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.07.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 447,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

