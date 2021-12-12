Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.82. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

HTH stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,246,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hilltop by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 411,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hilltop by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 322,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hilltop by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 253,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.