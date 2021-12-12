Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,588.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

