Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

GTLS stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.64 and a 200-day moving average of $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

