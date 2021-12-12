Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Amphenol by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after buying an additional 155,559 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Truist boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

