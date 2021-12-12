Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

