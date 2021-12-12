Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 81,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,943,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,662,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares during the period.

COMT opened at $35.65 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86.

